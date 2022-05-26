Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) will announce $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.31 billion to $14.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $492,516,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $184.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

