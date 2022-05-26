Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $68,009,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $178,000.

PWSC opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.33. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

