Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $68,009,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $178,000.
PWSC opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.33. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.