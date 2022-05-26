Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.33 Million

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) will announce $296.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.60 million to $301.68 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $287.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.