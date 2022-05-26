Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.