Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will report $5.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.08 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full-year sales of $19.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $48.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $51.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warner Bros. Discovery.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%.
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,336.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 58,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.
About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
