Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.24. 3,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,056. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 151,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 28,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.