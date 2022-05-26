Zacks: Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Earnings of -$4.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.33) and the highest is ($4.42). argenx reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($19.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.02) to ($17.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($17.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.73) to ($10.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

ARGX traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.78. 119,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.15. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 126.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

