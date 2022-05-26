Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.60 Million

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $208.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.90 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $186.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $842.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.10 million to $843.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $888.82 million, with estimates ranging from $886.50 million to $890.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

