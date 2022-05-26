Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,747,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

