Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post $4.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will announce $4.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $5.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $13.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share.
In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,571.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DKS stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 88,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,669. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.
About DICK'S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
