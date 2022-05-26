Zacks: Brokerages Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

NYSE:EGP opened at $156.93 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $151.22 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

