Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. Entergy posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entergy.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 777,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.61. Entergy has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entergy (ETR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.