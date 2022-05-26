Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

