Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.85. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,162 shares of company stock worth $724,988 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

