Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 311,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 86.6% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 243,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 113,172 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $3,794,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4,668.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 45.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

