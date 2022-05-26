Zacks: Brokerages Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) will post sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron reported sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $410,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $420,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $10.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GERN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Geron has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.99.

About Geron (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.