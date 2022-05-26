Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $291.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $276.79 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

