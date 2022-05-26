Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.24 million and the lowest is $24.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $20.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $101.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.63 million to $102.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.43 million, with estimates ranging from $100.29 million to $110.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFLT opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.62%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.