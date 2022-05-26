Zacks: Brokerages Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. TELUS posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $14.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NYSE:TU opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 104.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TELUS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

