Zacks: Brokerages Expect USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. USCB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USCB Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of USCB Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 28,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

