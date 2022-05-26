Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Hold

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

CFFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 352,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.39. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

