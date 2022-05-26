Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Doximity stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.97.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 9,938.4% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 49,692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $6,497,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 22.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

