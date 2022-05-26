Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) to Hold

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PPTA stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.08. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $65,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

