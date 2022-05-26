Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Strong Sell

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RTLR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

