Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) to Hold

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

TPST has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ TPST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.91. 189,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,076. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

