Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novan in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative net margin of 838.95% and a negative return on equity of 165.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of Novan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

