Zacks Investment Research Lowers Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Hold

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFYA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of AFYA stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 32,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,272. Afya has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Afya will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Afya by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

