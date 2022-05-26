Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Hold

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

