Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) to Sell

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $363.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

