Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 307,985 shares of company stock worth $30,350,303. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

