Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Hold

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Get Matson alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Matson has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matson will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,783. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Matson by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Matson by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matson (MATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.