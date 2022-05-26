Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Hold

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.00. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Verstandig bought 18,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristi Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 128,978 shares of company stock valued at $378,359. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NexImmune by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NexImmune by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexImmune by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the third quarter valued at $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

