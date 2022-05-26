Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Sell

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

WOOF traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 77,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.