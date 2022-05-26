Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Sell

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “
Several other research firms have also commented on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
