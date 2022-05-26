Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) to “Hold”

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “
AIKI stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 12,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,533. AIkido Pharma has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
