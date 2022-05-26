Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) to “Hold”

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

AIKI stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 12,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,533. AIkido Pharma has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 247.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

