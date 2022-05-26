Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Hold

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 2,287,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.75.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

