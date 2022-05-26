Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to “Buy”

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 274,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,753. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 166,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 707,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 38,878 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

