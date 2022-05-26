Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to “Hold”

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

