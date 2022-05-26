Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) to Buy

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

PALI opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Palisade Bio has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palisade Bio by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

