Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Hold

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

RDBX stock opened at 6.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.60. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.