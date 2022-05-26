Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) to “Buy”

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of SGML stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

