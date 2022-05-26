Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 3,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $25,904.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 766,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,010.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $137,541.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,559,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,145 shares of company stock worth $448,523 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

