ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

ZIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

ZIM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

