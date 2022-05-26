Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 69.1% in May

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 1,084,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,925,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

