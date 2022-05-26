Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $9.55 on Thursday, hitting $142.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,905,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,162. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,960.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,720,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
