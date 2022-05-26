Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Zumiez has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.000-$0.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.00-0.10 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zumiez stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $627.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. Zumiez has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $55.10.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Zumiez by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,313 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zumiez by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

