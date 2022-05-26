Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

ZUO stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

