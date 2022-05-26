Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 96,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,697,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,047,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Zuora by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.