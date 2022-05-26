Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $402-406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 2,252,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.