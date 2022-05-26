Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth about $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth about $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth about $16,995,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 131.6% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 952,560 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.