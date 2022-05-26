Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.